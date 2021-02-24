PS5: Will be available again in the second half of 2021!

Much to the chagrin of gamers, Sony does not plan to restock its PS5 stocks until the second half of 2021.

A victim of its own success, the PS5 continues to desert store shelves. But according to the boss of Sony’s PlayStation division, new stocks should be made available from the second half of 2021.

Available for purchase since November 19, 2020, the PS5 then emerges as the benchmark for the new generation of consoles. It must be said that it sends very heavy!

But its success, it owes also and above all to a well-implemented communication plan. For many months, the very famous Japanese manufacturer has been able to put water in the mouths of players by fueling the mystery around his latest little gem …

And it worked really well! In just 2 months, the company has sold more than 4.5 million machines, or 300,000 more than the PS4 when it was launched.

Yes, you did hear it. In fact, Sony could have aimed even higher if PS5 stocks weren’t completely empty. Because yes, they are.

And according to Jim Ryan, head of the PlayStation division, no restocking is expected before the second half of 2021 … So we will have to be very patient!

PS5: the Sony console will be available again in the second half of 2021!

NO PS5 FOR CHRISTMAS 2021?

Not long ago, Jim Ryan gave an interview to The Washinton Post, as well as the Financial Times. In the latter, he then addresses the issue of PS5 stocks.

He explains that Sony lacks components and that the production of consoles is therefore slow. Moreover, the Japanese giant did not expect such an explosion in demand.

“This, added to the complexity of the supply chain issues, resulted in a slightly lower supply than we originally expected,” said the boss of the PlayStation division.

But rest assured, stocks will indeed rebound over the year. Still according to him, we must therefore wait until the second half of 2021.

Yes, we know, it is long … It is even very long! Some gamers will do anything to get a next gen ’console, even if it means paying double the price.

Jim Ryan nevertheless warns potential future customers. So don’t expect a massive restocking. The PS5 may well be deserting store shelves again as Christmas approaches.

No, you’re not dreaming, a year after its release, the coveted machine will continue to be desired. To be able to play it, you have to earn it!

We are awaiting further information from Sony. To be continued …