PS5 will be able to reach native 4K

Teamkill Media, the team in charge of this space horror shooter, claims that they have had no problem reaching native 4K on PlayStation 5.

In recent weeks there have been certain rumors about the ability of the PlayStation 5 to reach native 4K, either due to misunderstandings in some marketing campaigns or due to statements from some industry insiders. This is the case of Dusk Golem, who recently assured that he has heard from some developers that “PS5 has problems reaching 4K, so we will see a lot of fake 4K.” However, Teamkill Media, creators of the survival horror Quantum Error, claim that it will not.

With those “fake 4K” he talks about, he refers to a technique that uses some tricks of the software to rescale an image from 1080p – or something else – to 4K, without the necessary load to reach native 4K. But as we said, from Teamkill they assure that it will not be necessary.

“We are not sure where those statements come from, but it is not from us,” they said on Twitter. “Quantum Error currently runs at 4K and 65-70 frames per second without optimizing. We’ll hit our steady 4K, 60fps target. And there will be more than corridors! “, They responded to a tweet from a user in which he said that in Teamkill they had only been able to reach 30 fps with 4K resolution, and that in a game that was only a corridor shooter, accusing them plus a future downgrade.

An indie game can hit native 4k😂?shouldnt all of them hit native 4k it's an indie? and godfall is nearly a ps5 exclusive anyway. Real third party have talked about 4k being hard to hit on ps5, I'm not the one making stuff up but you are. — Winged_wild (@Winged_wild) August 13, 2020

The new consoles, protagonists of the end of 2020

Again, and as happened in the case of Far Cry 6, an official source has to come out to deny the alleged inability of PS5 to reach 4K, something that for the moment, is out of all doubt until proven otherwise. . However, we are talking about non-existent rumors in the case of Xbox Series X, with which there is not even this debate.

Meanwhile, the launch of PS5 is expected for this coming end of the year, having already affirmed in a categorical way from the Japanese company that the new console will not suffer any delay due to the difficulties in the distribution of components that the coronavirus health crisis has brought with it . For its part, from Microsoft they have already confirmed 100% that Xbox Series X will be available from November, although neither of them has commented on the price.



