PS5: Will add customization option to the interface

The company does not rule out adding themes to the PlayStation 5 menu, one of the most celebrated features of the PS4 interface.

The arrival of PS5 to the market this November implies the beginning of a new generation of consoles for Sony and a new visual language in its interface. The Japanese firm, now focused on making the distribution of millions of units a success during these first stages, does not rule out that this interface will be complemented by new customization options in the future.

In the words of Hideaki Nishino, head of management and planning of the platform, for the latest issue of the weekly magazine Famitsu, this renewed UI aims to offer greater immersion and ease of navigation compared to what was learned with PS4, which had a great consensus when it comes to highlighting its simplicity.

Sony believes that the new Control Center menu “allows immediate access to almost everything you need on the system with just one press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense controller, and all without leaving the game.” Which is not an obstacle so that soon there will be functions as demanded as the themes.

Nishino adds that in the future they will consider implementing new customization options to the start menu, although he does not anticipate that it will be something we will see in the short term. For now, the PS5 interface will respect a unified user experience, with wallpapers related to the video game in question and gameplay sequences of those titles when we activate Activities.



