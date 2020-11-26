PS5: where to buy and reserve PlayStation 5

Sony promises more PlayStation 5 units before the end of the year. Currently the reserves are depleted throughout Spain.

Playstation 5 has already gone on sale in Spain and Europe. Due to the current situation with the global pandemic, the launch of the new machine is carried out in a more limited way than in previous generations. The first consequence is that there are no single units in stores, all the stock of the large chains in the country is assigned to those who already had a confirmed reservation and therefore we strongly recommend that you do not go to the stores without a confirmed reservation “in case the flute will sound “during these first days.

In a statement issued on the afternoon of this Wednesday, November 25, Sony has informed on a worldwide scale – extensive to Spain – that there will be more stock before the end of 2020. The Japanese firm, in a brief message through the social network Twitter, revealed in turn that PS5 has experienced the best launch of a PlayStation console in all history; As a result, more than 2.1 million units have been shipped, although analyst estimates show a much higher figure. We will update as soon as there is new information about the next waves of stock of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in Spain.

All the big names are making an effort to communicate that the only way to get a PS5 in the coming weeks, if you did not previously have a reservation, will be to try to book in the new purely online reservation periods that have opened on launch day. , on November 19. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, apologized just a few weeks ago for the lack of stock of the PlayStation 5 during these dates: demand outpaced supply by a landslide. In his explanation he explained that players “can be sure that we are working really hard to provide a significant amount of stock before and after Christmas.” Therefore, it is to be expected that by mid-December – in the best scenario – there will be more PS5 units in stores. We are waiting, but after exhausting all the reserves that we will see below, little by little the shops are specifying when they will have stock again. We go on to detail all the options to reserve a console, always making it clear that the period between making the new reservation and the delivery of the console can be delayed for weeks.



