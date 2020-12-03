PS5: when will December orders be delivered?

The chain stores advance the delivery date of the orders placed on December 3. GAME, FNAC, Xtralife, Media Markt and more.

This Thursday, December 3, the third batch of available units of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition opens in Spain. After the initial one last September and a smaller second this past November 19, it is time to give the opportunity to a third wave of interested in making the leap to the new generation of Sony, but when is it expected that are those consoles delivered?

December 18, delivery date of the new PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

At the moment, there are seven chain stores that have confirmed that they will have units this December 3: Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, Xtralife, FNAC, Worten, GAME and Amazon. The latter has not confirmed opening time. Of the others, in Worten and GAME they have lasted only a few minutes (they have been opened at midnight), but the information offered by each one of them allows us to glimpse a more or less exact date, since they have all committed to the same day .

El Corte Inglés: estimated delivery date December 18

Xtralife: Estimated delivery date December 18

Media Markt: Estimated delivery date December 18

GAME: Estimated delivery date December 18

Worten: December 18

Fnac: December 18

PS5 signs the best premiere of a PlayStation console

All in all, PS5 is breaking records within the PlayStation ecosystem. The new generation of Sony consoles has debuted in the market with the best historical record of a new machine of the company in its first week, for which more than 2.1 million units have been sold (estimates are far more; in fact, Sony expects to surpass 7.6 million PS4s by March).

In Spain, more specifically, there have been 43,000 units sold; of which 38,000 correspond to the model with a disc reader and the other 5,000 to the digital-only version. Another observation that this situation of stock limitation leaves us is that the cited figures only show us the number of units shipped of PS5, since sales could have been much higher if the offer had been in line with this “unprecedented” demand, Sony acknowledges.

Looking ahead to future shipments of PS5 in December, PlayStation Spain ensures that there will be more units before Christmas, but that reservations will be “exclusively online”.



