PS5: What games are Sony studios working on?

Just over two weeks ago it was Xbox Series X / S buyers who felt like a child on Three Kings Day. To them and the undecided we dedicate an article about the bright future of the new Microsoft consoles. An extensive report in which we reviewed all the games that are baked in the kitchens of Xbox Games Studios. Now it is the followers of PlayStation 5 who are in the premiere, those who move everywhere levitating a few centimeters above the ground, as if they were on a cloud, and it is they who accumulate more dark circles than usual after their first tainted at front of the Dualsense. This time it is for them, and again also for the undecided, for those who still have enough space and merits in the letter to Santa Claus, for whom we make a compilation of the future of PS5 and all the games that are on the way for her thanks his private reindeer, the members of PlayStation Studios. A cluster of names broader than ever, as this generation has joined the Insomniac Games, Pixel Opus, Sony Malasya or Visual Arts family, among others. In it, there are developers who have changed their destiny compared to a few years ago, some for the better (Bend Studio, Guerrilla Games) and others to be seen (San Diego Studio, Media Molecule). We invite you to let us put on our long teeth and ignore the trembling in your pocket. Here are all the future plans for PS5

Insomniac Games

Foundation year: 1994 (with Sony since 2019)

Headquarters: Burbank, California (United States)

Approximate number of employees: 300

Featured games: the original Spyro trilogy (1998-2000), the Ratchet & Clank (2002-present) and Resistance (2006-2011) sagas, Sunset Overdrive (2014), Marvel’s Spider-

Man (2018) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020)

We start with the latest and brand new addition to the PlayStation factory. On August 19, 2019, Sony acquired Insomniac Games for $ 229 million. A figure that, knowing the pace at which the studio works, will not take long to recover. The developer is one of the most prolific in the industry and has published more than 30 games throughout its 26-year history. In fact, it is one of those responsible for giving a first boost to the catalog and the sales of PlayStation 5, for which Spider-Man: Miles Morales has just launched, the remastering of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and very soon they will also release Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart, scheduled for early 2021 (and entirely exclusive to PS5). Insomniac is not one to hit the brake pedal.



