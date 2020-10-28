PS5: warns that there may not be a suitable unit at launch

Jim Ryan is aware that the demand is very high, but cannot guarantee that those who did not pre-order a PS5 will be able to find an outlet.

Sony cannot guarantee that everyone interested in buying a PS5 on its launch day will find a unit in stores. With the console completely sold out within minutes of its opening and record demand in countries like the United States, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan is aware that there may not be consoles for everyone.

Without reservation, finding a PS5 will be difficult this Christmas

In a meeting with Reuters, the manager has confirmed that they are seeing a “very considerable” demand for PlayStation 5, which in just twelve hours registered reservations in the United States above the PS4 reserves in its first twelve weeks. Although they promised more stock for reservations, “it is quite possible that not everyone who wants to buy a PS5 on its launch day can find one,” he assumes. And he adds that they are “working harder than ever” to supply the demand with a supply of consoles to match.

The strategy of the Japanese company for this launch in November involves two solutions: one with a disc reader and the other without a disc reader. The first is the one that has aroused the most enthusiasm in countries like Spain, where sources close to this medium assure that they are around 70% preferred over the only digital model, called PS5 Digital Edition.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will arrive in Spain on November 19

Among other remarkable features of PlayStation 5 we find an SSD memory that will guarantee almost non-existent load times; a power far superior to that of the current console of the company, PS4; a controller with haptic feedback, the DualSense; and cutting-edge technology so that next-generation gaming experiences can be delivered, regardless of backward compatibility with 99% of the more than 4,000 PS4 games. Some of them with improvements, like Ghost of Tsushima and God of War, which promise for the first time to run at 60 frames per second.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will go on sale this November 12 for sale worldwide (in Europe we will have to wait until November 19) at a recommended price of 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. In this article we review the catalog of launch games.



