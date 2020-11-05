PS5: Warframe presents its next generation version

Digital Extremes’ free-to-play game will feature cross-play and cross-save between the two generations, in addition to other features.

Warframe prepares the way for its release on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The next-generation version of the looter shooter designed by Digital Extremes has just been shown for the first time on PlayStation 5. Dave Kudirka, lead producer of the video game, has written an extensive post on the official PlayStation blog. There he has drawn up the roadmap that they are developing for the new generation of consoles, which of course includes a graphical improvement over previous versions. In the case of the Sony machine, it will also make use of the adaptive triggers of the DualSense, the control of the console.

The producer has confirmed that they will take advantage of the potential of PS4 to incorporate dynamic lighting. “After observing that technology has improved so much over the years, we knew it was necessary to take Warframe and the entire looter shooter genre to the next level.” The team has worked hard to improve its rendering technology, which allows light to be directed naturally in any setting.

“Dynamic lighting brings our open worlds to life, more immersive than ever.” Sunlight, for its part, casts shadows on trees and plants, reflects the Warframe, etc. “And this is just the beginning, another chapter in our journey together. Now that we are able to apply dynamic lighting we are eager to build new content from scratch with technology that improves the way we play. ”

Cross-play, cross-save and DualSense

PS5 and PS4 players will be able to play together thanks to cross play and cross save. In this way, those who make the generational jump will keep their profile and all the progress. Digital Extremes also promises better load times, something that many new generation titles are exploiting thanks to the SSD hard drives of the new platforms.

The study has also taken into account the DualSense of the PlayStation 5, so Warframe will take advantage of the adaptive triggers. “We immediately realized the potential they have to create a more exhilarating combat experience”: From launch, players will “feel the impact of any shot” by pressing the triggers, offering a deeper “level of immersion.” As for haptic technology, the developer continues to investigate with the aim of exploiting this feature very soon.

Warframe is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.



