PS5: Warframe already has a release date

The next-generation version of Digital Extremes free-to-play will arrive this November 26, at least on the Sony console.

The next-gen version of Warframe is ready. This was revealed by Digital Extremes on the official PlayStation blog. Sheldon Carter, the company’s chief operating officer, has announced the release date of this free-to-play title, which will come to new systems improved. Thus, the video game will be available to download from next November 26, at least on PS5. Whether it will be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at the same time has not been mentioned yet.

Carter has explained that they will transfer the content developed during all these years to the new hardware, but they will do so with an improved version built on a new graphics engine. This way, gamers can enjoy 4K resolution and 60 fps right out of the box. “It means that all PS4 players will seamlessly transition to a whole new generation.” The ecosystem will be the same, so the friends and the progression will carry over, since it is a title with crossplay and crosssave.

Dynamic lighting system

One of the novelties of Warframe on PS5 is that dynamic lighting has been incorporated. According to Dave Kudirka, Lead Producer, they knew they needed to take the game to a new level of quality. So they worked on improving their rendering technology, which provides the ability to direct light in a very natural way:

“Dynamic lighting brings our open worlds to life, more immersive than ever,” he also said on the official PlayStation blog. Now the sun casts shadows on all objects, plants, trees, and Warframes. Digital Extremes has promised that this is just the beginning. The intention is to build new content from scratch “with technology that improves the way you play.”

Warframe is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.



