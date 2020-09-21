PS5 vs Xbox Series X | S: launch games comparison

We put the output video games that will have PlayStation 5 and the new generation of Xbox face to face. Variety and exclusive titles in both cases.

The new generation of consoles is just around the corner. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are the bets of Sony and Microsoft to start this November in a cycle of machines where both companies start again from scratch. We know dates, prices, we know games for the future, services and incentives that can make us tilt to one side or the other; But, as almost always, in the end everything is decided by video games, especially if they are exclusive. Let’s compare both output catalogs.

PS5 and Xbox Series, two game catalogs with some differences

In the long term, it will be very easy to distinguish the proposal and philosophy of the Japanese and American companies, with surely a long dozen exclusive works under the PlayStation Studios seal and many others with the Xbox Game Studios logo. It is a long-distance race, with the exception that this race begins on November 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (499 euros and 299 euros, respectively), on November 19 in Europe for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition (499 euros and 399 euros), respectively. In the United States, Mexico and Japan, it will be released on November 12.

If on PS5 we will play Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on Xbox Series we will be able to play titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Falconeer or Gears Tactics. In order to help you differentiate between the two options and make it a little easier for you, here are these comparative tables.

The lists will surely change between now and the end of the year. The Medium, Scorn, and Second Extinction are expected to be released on Xbox Series; however, they have only confirmed its arrival in 2020. Same in the case of PlayStation 5, where Bugsnax has to confirm its exact date of departure on the new Sony console. FIFA 21, for its part, has not yet confirmed the release date of its next gen version.



