PS5 vs Xbox Series X differences: features, games

On the occasion of the new generation of consoles, we review all the specifications and details of the two great consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

The new generation of consoles is here. Sony and Microsoft put on sale PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, surely one of the cycles of machines most prepared to face the next seven years with guarantees on hardware, specifications and features. In this article we are going to review all the features, launch games, subscription systems and aspects to consider of the two high-end machines: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X and PS5 Specifications

If we start with the CPU, we see that Xbox Series X has 8 cores of 3.8 GHz for the eight of 3.5 GHz variables of PS5. On GPU, we were amazed at the announced 12 teraflops of power for the Microsoft console on a custom RDNA 2 architecture; PS5 confirms the same type of architecture – it had been speculated that it might be RDNA 1- but in teraflops it stays at 10.28. It will be necessary to see its performance, since Cerny has insisted that his idea is to offer a smaller and more agile GPU to offer a performance above what is expected from his number of TFLOPs, which according to him, does not respond to all the possibilities offered by the GPU component.

In bandwidth, Microsoft’s console is also ahead: 10GB @ 560GB / s for the PS5’s 448GB / s. At the internal storage level, both consoles have an SSD hard drive, in Xbox Series X 1 TB and in PS5 825 gigabytes. The speed of the SSD is at 2.4 GB / s on the Microsoft console and 5.5 GB / s on the Sony console. Note that in Xbox Series X it was specified that it could be expanded 1 TB more. Both have 16 GB GDDR6 of RAM.



