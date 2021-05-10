PS5: US Site Has Already Managed to Resell More Than 130 Thousand Consoles

PS5: While Sony does not solve the PS5’s inventory problems, the reseller sites end up being one of the main solutions for those who can’t stand waiting for the big retailers to receive new batches of the console.

In the United States, one of the most popular reseller platforms is stockX, which recently posted some information about video game sales on its website. Since its launch in November 2021, more than 130 thousand units have been sold there alone!

Of these, 83 thousand were the version with disk reader, and 55 thousand in the digital version with more affordable value. The most impressive thing is that the average price paid for consoles with discs was 573 dollars, 73 dollars more than the standard price recommended by Sony!

This is only a fraction of total sales from outside sources, as most scalpers operate on online auction sites, such as eBay, which helps to give a measure of how much more money resellers are earning at the expense of low platform stock.

It is rooted for Sony to be able to increase the production of its popular system as soon as possible, because only then will players be able to pay the fixed price of the video game.

What do you think of this practice of resale by scalpers? Have you managed to buy your PlayStation 5? Comment below!