PS5: update fixes PS4 game installation issues

Sony released on Wednesday (3) a new update for the PS5, now promising to fix installation flaws with PlayStation 4 games.

In recent weeks, several users of PS5 started to report problems they had been facing with the installation of backward compatible PS4 games, informing that when obtaining the enhanced version of some titles, the games returned to the previous generation version. Most of these flaws were perceived in physical media on the PlayStation 4, with a lower percentage of complaints involving digital media.

Fortunately, this should no longer be a problem for players, since the correction of the flaw is the main novelty of the already available update 20.02-02.50.00. “The following problem has been resolved: the PS4 version of the game was often installed from the PS4 disc, even after upgrading to the PS5 version,” says the patch description.

In addition, it was confirmed that the update “improves system performance”, but without information about optimized features or functions.

After the update, did you face any problems with installing previous generation games? Leave your answer in the comments.