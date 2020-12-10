PS5 update fixes download queue issues

The PS5 won a new system update on Wednesday (9). Among the news, there is a fix for the problem of downloading games that were not completed. The PS4 also received an update, but optional, where it is now possible to disable the audio from the chat of a game – this setting does not apply to conversations in a party.

The update 20.02-02.30.00 of the PS5 brings a series of improvements and corrections to the console system. Among them, a fix for the problem that hit players when downloading games and applications.

Other improvements are in relation to the stability of the connection in some Wi-Fi routers, and correction of specific problems in relation to the entry of texts in some games of PlayStation 4.

On PS4, update 8.03, which is optional, allows you to disable voice chat from within games. It is worth mentioning that this option turns off only the games’ own chats, and does not interfere in the group chat through a Party.



