PS5: TTDV will soon have more stock on the console

The store explains that those interested should be attentive to social networks to discover all the details. Getting a PS5 has proven to be a difficult task.

Like Microsoft with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the stock that has come in since launch has been very slim. In this situation, each time new reservation periods are opened, the machines disappear in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, speculation has not made things easy. All in all, Your Video Game Store has announced that it will have stock very soon, as has been revealed by OffersJuegos in its Telegram account.

Taking advantage of the launch of its new website, TTDV will celebrate with new units of the Sony machine. The key question is when, and we don’t have the answer yet. From the store they assure that they will soon reveal it through their social networks. And when we say soon it is very soon. You just have to be attentive to our networks, where we will soon announce all the news ”, they publish in a promotional image.

The odyssey of getting a next-gen console

The new generation began with the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. Beyond the reserves there were hardly any opportunities to get hold of the machines. The same happened with the PlayStation 5, which was released just a few days later, on November 19. Be that as it may, it will be in 2021 when the stock flow will finally normalize. Until then, those who want to buy your console will have to continue to crawl the web.

PlayStation 5 has hit the market with Astro’s Playroom pre-installed on all consoles. Among its launch catalog is the exclusive Demon’s Souls Remake, in addition to some games that also appear on PlayStation 4, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Sackboy: An adventure in a big way. The next major titles from PlayStation Studios are Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and the new God of War.



