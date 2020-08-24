PS5 to recognize player through DualSense, patent says

In addition to bringing news such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense controller can come with a technology to recognize the player. According to a patent registered by Sony, the company developed a method for the accessory to identify the user as soon as the console goes into operation.

According to the information, the company’s objective is to use the sensors present in the control to recognize the player. With that, the console would log directly into the profile of the user who is holding DualSense.

According to the patent description, the interaction would be possible thanks to the transmission of “telemetry data based on the outputs of one or more of the sensors” present in DualSense. The information would allow “to determine the identity of a user holding the handheld controller”, says the document.

The registration in question appeared at the United States Patent and Trademark Office and was placed for review in February of this year. The technology has already been approved for use, but Sony has not yet confirmed the presence of the function in DualSense. That is, it may be that user recognition does not show up in the first generation of the device.

Still, possibly the PS5 will have technologies to recognize the user when it reaches the market. The PlayStation Camera on the firm’s current console, for example, can already identify the player using facial recognition. The competitor Xbox One also has a system that allows you to link accounts with joysticks for easy login.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch in late 2020 and speculation suggests that the console will hit the market in November.



