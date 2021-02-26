PS5: those video games we’re all waiting for this year!

What are the most anticipated video games of this year 2021 on the PS5? We give you more details! Check out the most anticipated video games on PS5 this year!

While the famous Sony console is still rare. The lucky ones who own a PS5 will be able to enjoy the new video games that will be released this year!

And it must be said that the year 2021 promises to be a busy one. Between novelties and a series of iconic sagas, here is the list of the most awaited video games by gamers!

Let’s start right away with the game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. After their first launch in 2002, the duo have not lost touch and come back with a twelfth game. This one will be available on June 11th.

On April 30, players will be able to experience the Returnal game. In a dark and scary setting, the heroine must defend herself against aliens after her ship crashes. The game also promises big and intense shooting sessions! Something to give us chills.

In Far Cry 6, famous Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito lends his features to the hero of the game. This time the drug dealer is a dictator on Yara Island.

But his people are rebelling and want to bring him down. Ubisoft promises to announce that the game will have the largest map in the history of the series! See you at the end of 2021 to find out.

The Resident Evil saga returns in 2021 with Resident Evil: Village on PS5. This 8th opus promises to haunt us like the previous ones. It will be available on May 7, 2021 on PS5.

In October 2021, PS5 players will discover Stray (roam in French). Great novelty in the world of video games, you play the role of a stray cat who evolves in a futuristic but very poor megalopolis. Release scheduled for October 2021.

In Deathloop players find themselves in the shoes of an assassin stuck in a time loop. The latter must therefore try to get out of it.

To do this he must kill 8 targets in total. Not so easy since it’s timed! He will therefore be able to improve his method and observe that of his opponents to optimize his chances of succeeding. A multi-player mode will also be available! The game is slated for release on May 21.

Finally, one of the most anticipated games on PS5 is surely Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! And for good reason: in addition to browsing the most iconic moments of the saga, you will be able to play different characters!

It will also be possible to pilot ships such as the Millennium Falcon to travel between the 20 available planets! The game also promises more complex combat phases than in previous versions.

A stimulating game that still stays true to the humor of Lego games! See you on May 31, 2021 to find out.