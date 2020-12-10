PS5: These were the best-selling games in Europe

Sony details which have been the video games preferred by European and North American PS5 players during the month of release of the console.

With the first month of PS5 on sale practically completed, it is time to check which were the video games most times purchased by users who have been made with the new Sony home console through the company’s internal store, PS Store , which is established as the only official digital game purchase alternative on PlayStation 5. Sony has revealed the Top-20 best-selling PS5 games on the PS Store during November in both the United States and Canada and Europe.

Differences and types of tastes: which PS5 games users have chosen

This type of comparative tables serve to clarify the differences in preferences that continue to exist between North American and European players. Although this time there are not many changes – they are rather sensitive – there are some interesting variations in the first positions to highlight.

For example, the first step of the podium: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in North America. The Brooklyn superhero, not only a cultural but social icon in these lands, has managed to impose himself on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War; Not so in Europe, where Activision’s work has managed to snatch the first place in sales during the month of November on PS5 from the Insomniac Games game.



