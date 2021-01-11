PS5: the sales of the black console turn to the drama!

According to our colleagues from Melty, the sale of the Sony PS5 in black version would have turned into a drama. Find out why

If you own a PS5 as of this reading, you should know that you are one of the lucky ones on the planet. Indeed, it is very difficult to get your hands on a Sony console. Well even harder to have a black version.

Because yes, gamers already know that the marketed version turns white for the moment. However, the SUP3R5 collective has chosen to release one in black. To recall the basic color codes of the other versions.

It was a few days ago that SUP3R5 announced the news. Letting people know that pre-orders were going to start soon and that we had to be quick. That’s why, unsurprisingly, once pre-orders opened, the PS5s were selling like hot cakes.

Well, if you thought its higher price than the original was going to put a damper on fans, you’d be wrong. Because yes, the console “created” by the collective was selling at 649 dollars for the version without reader and 749 for that having one.

That is, 150 euros more, approximately, compared to the basic versions of the PS5. But if some do not hesitate to put their hands in their pockets for one, they should quickly be disappointed. Since the sales were canceled a few hours later.

THE BLACK PS5 WILL NEVER HAPPEN

Indeed, our colleagues from Melty let it be known that SUP3R5 published a tweet, since deleted, a few days after the launch of its pre-orders. The tweet in question that all orders could not be fulfilled for several reasons.

One of them was that threats were reportedly received: “We have received credible threats to our security in relation to sales of PS5.” Could we read in the tweet. But we could also read:

“We don’t want to jeopardize the safety and well-being of our team, nor the potential impact that this could have on the delivery of our orders. This is why we have decided that all existing orders will be canceled and fully refunded in the coming days. ”

So you will understand, another chance to have the PS5 is flying away for all the fans …