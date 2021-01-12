PS5: the next flagship games release dates revealed!

Looks like Sony’s PS5 is expanding its catalog! Indeed, here are the release dates of the video games that we expect for this year 2021.

The PS5 continues to attract gamers from all over the world. As is its line-up, which is getting bigger and bigger. Here are the release dates of the games we are looking forward to.

Since the end of 2020, the PS5 has been in the spotlight. It must be said that it was THE release of the year, console level.

A true next-gen war machine, it easily rivals its rival, the Xbox Series X. Proof of this is that the shops are out of stock.

In short, a substantial flow for Sony’s flagship console. A console whose list of games is growing slowly but surely.

The release schedule promises to be rich, for players everywhere. And that’s good, isn’t it? As long as you don’t get yourself a PS5 as soon as possible, after all …

Without further ado, we are already announcing the outing schedule for 2021. Mark your calendars, you won’t be disappointed for a single second!

THE PS5 LINE-UP IS BIGGING FOR 2021

First release for the month of January, Hitman 3, which arrives on the 20th on PS5. A game that will surely delight aficionados of the franchise.

For the month of February, nothing seems to be on the horizon at the moment. However, the month of March will see the release of two games: Kena and Returnal.

For summer 2021, two outings to keep in mind: Solar Ash, in June, and Little Devil Inside in July. Fall will be the most prolific season for the PS5.

For good reason, we will attend the release of Stray and Ghostwire Tokyo in October. As for Ratchet & Clank, expected everywhere, we are pretty sure it will be for the year 2021.

It remains to be seen whether it will be necessary to wait for Q4 to take it in hand or if it will be released sooner. For two more games, you will have to be patient. Project Athia will not be released until 2022 and for Pragmata it will be 2023.