PS5: The Last of Us Part 2 will be compatible with triggers

The Naughty Dog title works via console backward compatibility, but they haven’t confirmed any graphical optimization.

Video games like God of War or Ghost of Tsushima will benefit from the extra power of the PS5 hardware. Both Sony Santa Monica and Sucker Punch announced it on social networks, while Naughty Dog limited itself to confirming that all its PS4 titles would work on the new console thanks to backward compatibility. However, there was no mention of any kind of improvement over the original version. GamesRadar has tested The Last of Us Part 2 on the new system and has certified that there is at least one peculiarity: the controls have been adapted to the adaptive triggers of the DualSense.

According to this media, players can perceive the difference when drawing the bow, while “all the shots you take” provide different sensations. In addition to the adaptive triggers, the GamesRadar journalist has also focused on another of the DualSense’s features, haptic technology. In this way, when you travel in a motorboat, the control will vibrate like a boat engine. Something similar will happen when we collide with an obstacle, that all this will translate into different types of vibration.

“Even simple things like the DualSense glowing green” during loading screens, when moths appear, have been added in this version. God of War, for its part, has also incorporated compatibility options with the DualSense.

Ellie’s adventure continues

The Last of Us Part 2 was released on June 19, 2020 exclusively for PS4. The video game continues the story of Ellie, who this time acts with revenge in mind. The co-star of the first installment must end up against all kinds of enemies, all while surviving in a post-apocalyptic world of death and putrefaction.

PlayStation 5 will be marketed on November 19 in Spain (November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan and other countries).



