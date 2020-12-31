PS5: the games we can’t wait for in 2021!

Good news for PS5 gamers! Launched last November, many games will be released in 2021 on the console! Good news for the great PS5 players! Launched last November, a good number of games will see the light of day in 2021 on the console!

So we thought of you! For the occasion, here is a ranking of the 7 most anticipated games on the PS5 that everyone is raving about!

It’s finally official! To start 2021 on a high note, 3 games will be launched on PS5: get your pens!

CYBERPUNK 2077 is finally coming to XBOX SERIES X and PS5. Requiring an ultra powerful PC to play it, users are delighted to see it again on console. And in addition to the latest updates, PS5 and Xbox Series X players will get a free upgrade (with graphics enhancements).

KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS is also coming to console. Combining exploration, action and collecting cute little creatures tasked with helping Kena bring color to her village, new sensations await players thanks to the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the DualSense controller.

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART which mixes action and platform also ignites the players. Unsurprisingly with the trail runner unveiled by Sony, which makes our mouths water and plunges us into an incredible cinematic universe.

4 OTHER PS5 GAMES COMING IN 2021

And yes, Sony doesn’t stop there! In addition to the first 3 games on PS5 which land at the start of the year, 4 more are planned for 2021!

In the program ? We’re starting off very strongly with GOD OF WAR: RAGNAROK, which has already established itself as THE cult game on PS4.

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST is also planned for PS5 & PS4. However, you will have to wait a little longer before discovering the future epic of Aloy and immersing yourself in this action / adventure game.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE is back with this seventh opus and a passage in first person view. We will therefore find Ethan Winters, hero of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, but also Chris Redfield, well known to fans.

And for Harry Potter fans, HOGWARTS LEGACY: HOGWARTS LEGACY is coming very soon to PS5, PS4, XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X / S & PC! Described as an immersive action role-playing game / adventure, the story will be set in the 1800s, where a student – you – holds a secret that could turn the wizarding world upside down …

Promising this top 7, don’t you think? And you, which one are you waiting for the most?



