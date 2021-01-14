PS5: the console soon available at Carrefour!

According to our colleagues at Phoneandroid, the Sony PS5 could be available again soon. What’s more, at Carrefour

The release could finally come for all players. If some wonder what we are talking about, know that it is simply the PS5. Indeed, out of stock since the day of its release, the Sony console could soon be available again at Carrefour.

This is great news because for almost 3 weeks no console has been released. However, since the day of its release, the technological gem of the Japanese firm has been entitled to some restocking. Very light certainly, but real despite everything.

Because yes, if you were trying to get a PS5 after November 19, you’d have to be very lucky. Either by being on a commercial site before a notification announcing the availability of the console circulates very quickly on the Web; or have a good connection to be at the top of the queue.

Indeed, faced with strong demand, Fnac, Auchan, Darty, and even Amazon have had to set up queues to prevent their sites from saturating and blocking due to the crowds. Never before has a console been so in demand.

But it must also be said that the health crisis is not helping the availability of the PS5. Deliveries of certain components, or of the console itself to warehouses, can sometimes be delayed because of this.

CARREFOUR MAY SELL PS5 SOON

But as we let you know, this hassle could end soon. In any case, this is what our colleagues from Phoneandroid suggest. The media, recalling that for 3 weeks, no restocking had taken place.

This means several things. Either no PS5 has been delivered to retail sites yet, or Sony is planning some big sales. The firm, waiting to have a substantial stock to avoid too rapid outages.

In any case, a Twitter account specializing in console stock news said: “STOCK ALERT 🇫🇷: PS5 AVAILABLE FROM JANUARY 18, 2021 ON CARREFOUR! FOLLOW ME FOR STOCK NOTIFIES AND PS5 UPDATES. “DON’T FORGET TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS” pic.twitter.com/h0CC9rCl82 ”

It remains to be seen if this account is true and if in 4 days we will be able to get our hands on the precious sesame.