PS5 System Software: Beta Program Launched

PS5 system software beta program has started. PS5 users from a number of countries will contribute to the development of the system software.

Today, it was announced on the PlayStation Blog that beta testing has begun for the PS5 system software. Only users over the age of 18 from 6 countries will be able to participate in the testing program. Users who register for the first time will experience the new features of the system software. PS5 system software will be developed with feedback.

Users registered in the test program will support the development

Starting today, you can join the PS5 system software beta program. Registration is open for users over the age of 18 in the USA, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France. Users who sign up will experience first-hand new features and improvements for the PS5 system software. They will support the faulty parts with feedback and contribute to the development of the system software. After registration, you will receive instructions on how to download the beta version of the next system software via email.

Registered users will need an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account. They will also be automatically called into new beta programs that will open in the future. Thus, they will not need to register again. The last major PS5 system update in April includes expanded USB storage, cross-generation Share Play, improved Game Base, improved interface features and social features. In the next update of PS5, users who signed up for the beta test will contribute.