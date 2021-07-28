PS5 surpasses the 10 million units sold mark

PS5: Sony announced today, July 28, that the PS5 has already managed to surpass the mark of 10 million units sold. The number would have been reached on the 18th of this month, making the PS5 the fastest selling console in Sony’s history, taking that title from the PS4.

It’s been a little more than 120 days since its release for the PS5 to pass 10 million units sold. And the most interesting thing to remember is that those interested in buying the console have faced shortages of stocks and difficulties in finding the product, so it is easy to imagine what this number would have been if the supply had been as great as the demand.

“While the PS5 has reached more homes faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work to do as demand for the PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” said Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation at Sony.

Taking advantage of the brand, the producer revealed some sales figures for the platform’s standout games. Check out the list:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 6.5 million copies sold

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 1.1 million copies sold

Returnal: 560,000 copies sold

MLB The Show 21: 2 million copies sold

The last game on the list deserves special comment. MLB The Show 21 is the fastest-selling title in the series, but no wonder. Even though it’s a PlayStation Studios game, this is the first one to come out on Xbox as well.