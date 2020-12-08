PS5 stocks are being stolen from trucks

It is no secret that PS5 stocks are depleted on virtually the entire planet, but it appears that some criminals are further aggravating the problem by carrying out elaborate cargo thefts in the UK.

According to the British website The Times, some people there are using a technique called “rollover” (or scroll, in free translation) to practice the crime. It consists of using multiple cars running at up to 80 km / h to invade a truck with the products using ropes and cutting tools, to then get hold of the goods.

On Demand News posted a video showing a gang in Romania practically the Rollover maneuver, as you can see below:

The Times claims that this has been done at least 27 times over the course of this year, a number that is expected to grow even further as Christmas approaches. The idea is to steal the vehicles because, throughout the delivery process, there is the least security. Criminals are even suspected of receiving internal information to find out exactly which trucks to steal!

