PS5: stock will improve in the second half of 2021

The supply of the console is currently well below demand, which makes it difficult to implement the PlayStation 5 in the market.

The stock of PS5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021. This time it does not say AMD, supplier of the processors and graphics chip of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but Sony says it. After knowing at the beginning of this month of February from the hand of Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s finance chief, that the production problems of the console were due to lack of materials; now it has been Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, who has explained the situation in The Washington Post and The Financial Times.

The stock of PS5 will improve progressively every month

“The demand was above what we expected,” acknowledges Ryan, when asked about the supply problems of the PS5. “This, added to the complexities caused by the problems in the supply chain, have resulted in a distribution slightly below what we initially anticipated,” the executive added. That production rate is “constantly increasing”, while in The Financial Times it adds that “it will get better every month throughout 2021”, so “when we get to the second half [of 2021], we will see some really decent numbers ”Of available console units.

However, COVID-19 has affected not only the distribution plan of its new hardware, which consists of two models, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition -the latter based on the digital market as it does not have a disc reader input-, but also to software. Although Sony hopes to release Returnal (Housemarque), Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart (Insomniac Games) and Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, in this case both PS5 and PS4) this year, there is already a confirmed delay: Great Tourism 7. The driving license goes to 2022.

