PS5 stock expected to remain short in early 2021

At the end of last year, Sony was pleasantly surprised to sell all of its PlayStation 5 units quickly – good for the coffers, but bad for the public, as many people failed to get their hands on the much-wanted platform. And, according to the executive director of AMD, perhaps the situation will only normalize in the second half.

In releasing the company’s latest fiscal report, Lisa Su commented that the company had a huge increase in demand for products and components, but that the pandemic ended up affecting production. However, she expects the situation on the lines to be normalized over the next semester, similar to what she reported about the out of stock of the Xbox Series S / X.

