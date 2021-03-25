PS5: stock available in Wivai, Caixabank’s online store

PS5 has stock available in Wivai, the online store for Caixabank and Imaginbank customers. Limited units of the model with reader and packs.

PS5 has units in stock in the Caixabank online store, Wivai. The bank offers its customers the possibility of acquiring one of the 3 packs currently available, all of them based on the model with disc reader of the fifth generation of PlayStation.

PS5 stock in Wivai, Caixabank’s online store

You can access Wivai by having an open line at Caixabank or Imaginbank. If you are already a customer, simply go to this link; You can also enter through your mobile application. Once in it, you will see inside the “Gaming” setting aside three packages that include a PS5 console with a disc player. We leave you with the ones available below:

PS5 + DualSense controller + Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for 649.97 euros.

PS5 + DualSense controller + Demon’s Souls Remake + Multimedia remote control for 679.96 euros.

PS5 + DualSense controller + 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for 629.97 euros.

The availability of the packages is 350 units for the first two, while the last has 300. As we can read in the details of the website, the purchase is subject to financing at 0% APR and interest-free from 65 euros to month in 10 installments, approximately. In any case, once you add one to the basket, you will be able to assess all the options offered by the entity.

Shipping is free with delivery expected in 5 business days from the time of purchase. If you already have one in your possession, the same store offers other products related to PS5, such as DualSense controllers and copies of Demon’s Souls Remake, among others.

In the event that you cannot access the promotion as you are not a Caixabank customer, you can always remain attentive to the communication channels of the main chains in our country. By clicking here you will learn some recommended tips on how to get a PS5.