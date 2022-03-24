PS5 Speeds Up Screenshot Uploading Via Mobile App; How To Activate It

PS5 already allows you to collect the screenshots and clips you make within the PlayStation application for mobile devices. We tell you how to activate it. PS5 introduces a feature in its latest update that streamlines the process of sharing screenshots and clips. Thanks to the PlayStation mobile application you can automatically upload your content to the device, either to use it on social networks or to upload it to a computer. We tell you how to activate it and what peculiarities it has.

How to activate PS5 screenshot upload in the PlayStation app

Download the PlayStation app on your iOS or Android mobile device

Sign in to your PlayStation Network account

At the bottom of the interface you will find five icons. Tap the fourth one from the right, called ‘Game Library’

Two tabs appear above your games. Click on ‘Captures’

You will see an informational message. Click on the ‘Activate’ button

You are now ready to upload the captures

You must bear in mind that the upload of screenshots is not retroactive, that is, all the ones you have made prior to activation will not be available here. Captures you take from that point on will remain in the app for up to 14 days. They must be kept close at hand if you want them to remain stored after the rotation.

What other options have been added in the application?

The latest round of updates beefs up the app with new features in tune with the console. The highlight is the renovation of the Game Base interface, in order to “easier access to the functions of friends, groups and messages”. You can also access voice groups from your mobile device.

Another of the mobile applications is Remote Play, which allows you to retransmit the content of your console to your device through the network. Now they have included a dark mode in tune with the one you have activated in the operating system. You can see the full notes at this link. And yes, the VRR will arrive “in the coming months”.