PS5: speculators get ripped off by fake customers!

Beware of the scam! While scalpers are well established thanks to the PS5, they are getting ripped off and trapped at their own game!

Not easy these days to find your console. Indeed, the PS5 displays out of stock everywhere. So the scalpers can profit from it … Until they get ripped off themselves!

For some time now, we have seen a number of PS5 offers, each more attractive than the last. However, it is better to be wary.

Indeed, you are never safe from a scam, or even confuse a console with an air conditioning. Especially since some Amazon delivery people have allegedly stolen certain packages …

However, the top scam goes to the scalpers… The scalpers use bots to buy the console in droves.

So that’s why it’s so hard to find her. Finally, in the face of these scams, some have gone to great lengths, so that the trap is closing on them.

On Reddit, the players are even very supportive. Passing themselves off as bogus customers, they’ve managed to trick these scam kings who are mass-selling PS5s at gold prices.

PS5: IT’S THE SCALPERS ‘TURN TO GET BEAUTIFULLY SCAMED!

Some are even desperate to find them. Like this rather hilarious storyline idea:

“If you spot a scalper in the wild, don’t meet him, don’t show up,” a tweet about these PS5 scams tells us.

“Organize a meeting in a children’s hospital and tell the local press that this person has a big heart.” This will make it look like they’re going to donate that PS5 for Christmas!

So imagine what the speculator in question looks like when he gets pranked! Such is taken who believed to take.

It’s treacherous, it’s evil, but it’s genius, isn’t it? And then, it will teach them to resell consoles so expensive. You might as well do yourself justice …



