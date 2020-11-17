PS5: Sony to launch live national console launch

Despite being released in North America and other major markets on November 12, it is only on the 19th that the PS5 will officially arrive in Brazil. To celebrate the date, Sony announced on its official blog that we will have a neat live broadcast!

Those who access the PlayStation Brasil channel on YouTube at 10 pm on November 18 will witness a great party with the presentation of Nyvi Estephan and Tiago Leifert, who will be accompanied by guests such as Coisa de Nerd, Fernanda Genil, Bruno Corrêa, Gabriel Medina, Projota and Bibi Tatto.

A Spotify moment will also promote the new media control of the console, and we will also have a Projota show and a themed playlist dedicated to players. Are you going to tune in to this great live with us? Looking forward to Sony’s new video game? Comment below!



