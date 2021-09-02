PS5: Sony To Host PlayStation Showcase On 9 September

PS5: Sony released this Thursday (2) a new PlayStation Showcase 2021, an event that will feature the company’s future releases for PlayStation 5. The live broadcast will take place on September 9 (Thursday), on the brand’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch.

The presentation will run for about 40 minutes and, according to the company’s official statement, will feature “news from PlayStation Studios and some of the most creative developers in the industry for games that will be released later this year and beyond”.

The company points out that the event will not address the next PlayStation virtual reality system. In contrast, several games from developers large and small for the PS5 will be part of the presentation.

To follow the event, access the PlayStation channels on YouTube and Twitch, starting at 5 pm (GMT). So, what do you want to see in Sony’s presentation? Leave your expectations in the comments!