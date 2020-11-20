PS5 | Sony prepares a response to Xbox Game Pass

Sony has bet all its cards on exclusive games and on enhancing PlayStation Plus with the PS Plus Collection. The company also has PS Now.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is preparing news for those who wonder if PlayStation will have something similar to Xbox Game Pass. With PS5 now available worldwide, the Japanese company offers two subscription services: PS Plus and PS Now. However, the majority of the community agrees that Microsoft’s offering is more attractive in both its idea and its execution.

When asked if they will give an answer to Xbox Game Pass on the occasion of the launch of PlayStation 5 worldwide: “There is news on the way,” says Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation. “But not today,” he clarifies. “We have PlayStation Now, which is our subscription service, and is available in many markets,” including Spain. We are talking about a library of more than 600 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games; Although the possibility of playing by download is available only on PS2 and PS4, on PlayStation 3 only in streaming.

PS Plus, meanwhile, offers at least 2 PlayStation 4 games a month and one PS5 game with an undefined periodic rotation.

PS5 Leaning on PS Plus Launch Collection: 20 Great PS4 Games

Those PS5 players who have an active PS Plus account can also access the PS Plus Collection, a collection of 20 great backward-compatible PS4 games. We explain everything here.

It is still a far cry from the huge catalog of the competition, Xbox Game Pass, with more than 200 titles as the EA Play library has now been added, but works such as Uncharted 4, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, InFamous: Second Sond, The Last Guardian, Resident Evil 7 or Bloodborne can be played for free and without limit on PS5 as long as we are members of the Sony loyalty service.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are already available in Europe, Spain included, despite the fact that reservations lasted a few minutes and it is currently very difficult to find available units. We invite you to consult here our analysis of the console and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is just one of the launch games to present the new generation.



