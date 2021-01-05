PS5: Sony pays compensation to PS Plus game buyers!

According to Gameblog, several PS5 players were lucky enough to get reimbursed by Sony after purchasing a Playstation Plus game

At the end of 2020, Sony has gathered many fans. But also pissed off more than one with the PS5 out of stock. Despite everything, the Japanese firm always seems ready to be loved by making many gestures for its fans. Like, for example, reimbursing a Playstation Plus game.

Maybe some of you don’t know what we’re talking about. Therefore, we will first explain to you what is the famous “Playstation Plus”. This is a subscription that can be monthly, quarterly or annually. This same subscription allows players to play online and benefit from numerous offers.

PS5, PS4 or even PS One games at reduced prices but also and above all free games. Indeed, each month, Sony “offers” two games to its subscribers. These are often games that were released a few months or even years ago.

Among those making the list for January, a certain “Maneater” could be downloaded. Well, it is precisely this same game that was able to be reimbursed for the players having made the acquisition.

But why would Sony reimburse PS5 players when the title is free?

REIMBURSED PS5 PLAYERS AFTER A PURCHASE ON PLAYSTATION PLUS

Simply because some have bought it when it was not yet free. Indeed, buying a game when a few days later it is offered for free is enough to annoy many people.

That’s why Sony wanted to do something for everyone in this situation. Those who picked up “Maneater” on PS5 before it got free will have a chance to get their money back.

As Gameblog notes, it was Reddit users who broke the news even though they hadn’t asked for anything. The latter, receiving the following email from the Japanese firm:

“Based on your PlayStation Plus membership status, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your PlayStation Store wallet. Because this is one of the monthly PlayStation Plus games. It will not affect your ability to play the game since we have not removed it from your library. ”

Very good news for many people. Now we would love to see a PS5 restock!



