PS5: Sony is working to be able to store it on a disc

Although for now it is not possible to save PS5 games on external USB devices, in a future update the situation will change, the company promises.

Sony is looking into the possibility of storing PS5 games on an external USB drive. The widespread use of hard drives to supplement the internal memory of PS4 has been a constant during this generation, but currently and during the first bars of the launch of PlayStation 5 on the market it will only be possible to save and run video games from this new console on the internal SSD memory.

Those that can be stored and run on PS5 through an external USB are PS4 games, even taking advantage of improvements in loading times if they are SSDs, it is explained in the official questions and answers section of Sony through the page Web. PS5 games, however, will have to wait for future developments at an unspecified time.

PS5 games and games only on internal SSD; the first may change soon

“No, players cannot transfer PS5 games to a USB device,” they begin by saying in the question and answer section published this Monday. “PS5 games must be stored on the internal ultra-high speed SSD (825 GB) to play. We are studying allowing gamers to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update, ”they add.

With this solution, Sony hopes that in the future players with an SSD memory can keep it connected to their PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition and always have their PS4 games – for storage and execution – and those of PS5; although, in the case of the latter, only for storage. The same with games: currently only PS5 games can be saved to the internal SSD memory of the console or via the cloud; not on external USB drives. In other words, local backups on external devices are not possible at this time and will not be possible at launch.

In order to play those titles stored on an external USB, such as an SSD disk, it will be necessary to transfer the games to the internal memory. The waiting times, however, are reduced compared to PS4 since the data reading and writing speeds go much faster thanks to these advanced memories.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition hit stores this November 12 (November 19 in Europe) for 499 euros and 399 euros, depending on whether we want the model with a disc reader or the one without a disc reader. We go over all the launch games here.



