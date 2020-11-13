PS5: Sony is in awe of the launch of its console!

Good news for gamers! The PS5 has finally been released in the USA and Sony is celebrating this new launch, which is already more than successful!

Good news for gamers! The PS5 has finally been released in the USA and Sony is celebrating this new launch, which is already more than successful!

After this long-awaited release, the PS5 is finally on the market in the USA, Canada and Japan! For the French, it will take another 6 short days …

In the USA, the launch of the PS5 is being celebrated as it should be by Sony and the advertisers! We tell you from A to Z “this launch full of great initiatives”!

During the launch of the PS5, Panthaa unveils giant posters of the console! Cosplayers dressed as Ratchet (Ratchet & Clank) and Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn) even rang the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange.

Panthaa also explains: “Sony has been praised for its launch by Microsoft and Nintendo, its two direct competitors. In view of the so different approach that the three manufacturers have regarding this new generation, this is justified. ”

To end his interview in style, Panthaa concludes with the beautiful story of the day: Joey Chiu, first to line up during the PS4 and PS4 Pro release events in New York, was offered the PlayStation 5 by Sony to reward his patience.

“We’re excited to provide gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on whether you want a digital-only experience or prefer disk-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you’ll enjoy the same breathtaking next-gen gaming experiences. ”Sony said too!

PS5: THE NEW KEY CONSOLE AT SONY

Deployment was complicated for Sony after the unveiling of its PS5 … Indeed, last September, retailers opened pre-orders for the console a day earlier than expected, creating a buying frenzy among gamers!

Gamers all over the world ran to their computers, smartphones and tablets to reserve a console! In just a few hours, the PS5 was sold out around the world!

Major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart were all sold out within hours! Some even in a few minutes …

We can therefore imagine that in 6 days, the French will go wild to get the PS5! To be continued !



