PS5: Sony confirms the price increase of its games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the prices of several of PlayStation Studios’ games, some priced higher than usual.

Game prices will go up on PlayStation 5, at least for some first party titles. This has been made clear in a publication on the official PlayStation blog, where the Japanese company has confirmed that products such as Demon’s Souls will go on sale at a recommended price of 79.99 euros, that is, 10 euros more expensive than usual. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is an independent title, will have a standard version at a cheaper price (59.99 euros), but the Ultimate Edition will cost like the rest of the company’s products.

First prices confirmed

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – PS5 pre-installed

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – 79.99 euros

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – 79.99 euros

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – 59.99 euros / Ultimate Edition – 79.99 euros (includes Marvel’s Spider-Man from PS4 remastered)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – 69.99 euros



