PS5: Sony confirms that there will be no stock in stores

The Japanese company assures that this decision has been taken “to protect the health” of the players in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The shadow of COVID-19 is long, a virus that has made its way around the world and that has ended up becoming a pandemic. Faced with this situation, video game companies have also been affected. Through a post on the official PlayStation blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that there will be no PS5 stock in physical stores when the console debuts on November 19. Instead, only online purchases will be operational, except in the case of units that have been reserved in stores.

“In order to protect the health of our players, vendors and staff during COVID-19, today we want to confirm that all sales on launch day will be carried out through the online stores of authorized establishments,” they publish. “There will be no units available in physical stores on launch day,” so they warn customers not to visit their usual store “in the hope of finding a PS5 console for sale.” The company remembers that it is important to protect your health and stay at home.

Meanwhile, players who have made the reservation to pick up at the store “should be able to do so with a pre-arranged appointment” and following “vendor security protocols.” They request that interested parties ask the store directly.

No possibility of reservation currently

Sony opened reservations for the PlayStation 5 at the end of the second game presentation event, but the units quickly sold out. Some store launched a second batch, although today it is not possible to reserve the machine in any of the department stores and chains in Spain.

PS5 will go on sale on November 19 with titles such as Astro’s Playroom, Demons Souls Remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Sackboy: An adventure in a big way.



