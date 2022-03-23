PS5: Sony Confirms That It Will Add VRR “In The Coming Months”: What It Is And First Details

PS5: This option will work only with HDMI 2.1 compatible televisions and monitors and can be activated with games on the console. Compatible televisions will be able to take advantage of the variable refresh rate (VRR) on PlayStation 5, one of the most requested features by gamers. This has been announced by Sony in a new entry on the official PlayStation blog, where it has confirmed that this feature will be implemented “in the coming months”, without specifying a more specific date.

Only HDMI 2.1 compatible TVs and PC monitors will be able to benefit from the functionality, but what exactly is it? As stated by PlayStation itself, “VRR dynamically synchronizes the screen refresh rate with the graphic output of the PS5 console.” In this way, the visual performance of games is optimized “by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as frame skipping and tearing.”

After applying VRR, the experience with the games will be more fluid, since the scenarios “render instantly, the graphics are sharper and the input lag is reduced”. The Japanese company also adds that previously marketed products will be able to use the VRR if the developers release a patch to optimize them.

Also in unsupported games

Regardless, there will be the option to enable VRR on unsupported PS5 games, which may improve quality, though “unexpected visual effects” may occur. It can always be disabled.

PlayStation 5 was released on November 19, 2020. More than a year after its launch, both Sony and Microsoft continue to have supply problems. The main cause lies in the crisis of semiconductors, an essential piece for the manufacture of these machines. It does not seem that the solution is close, as some voices say that it will not be normalized until 2023. This affects both the optical disc version and the fully digital edition.

