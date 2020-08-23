PS5: Sony believes in ‘Game has no limits’

From Sony they believe that the slogan represents the hallmark of PlayStation of continuous innovation and will be representative throughout the world.

With just a few months to go before the new consoles make an appearance on the market, Sony and Microsoft have already started turning the marketing machinery. Specifically, the Japanese company has presented this week the first television advertisement for PS5, which despite the complications of this 2020 will arrive at the end of the year, and has done so with the slogan ‘The game has no limits’, something that at Sony they believe it will have “global impact.”

The identity of PlayStation

This has been done with all the intention, since as it happened in the case of PlayStation 4, Sony will make a simultaneous launch all over the world. In addition to this campaign, it supports some of the exclusives already announced such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, the remake of Demon’s Souls or especially Miles Morales: Spider-Man, which aims to be ready from the very launch of the console . Eric Lempel, Sony executive, has spoken about this campaign.

“We have been working on this for a long time, and we have been thinking about what kind of slogan could have a global impact, which will logically be translated and localized into various languages ​​around the world,” Lempel said in an interview with Games Industry. “We also wanted it to convey the ambition we have on PlayStation and to represent the ambition we have. That’s why we chose ‘The game has no limits.’

“We feel like it leans on everything we do at PlayStation,” continues Lempel. “We are always trying to cross the border, it is one of the hallmarks of the brand, we always seek to develop new and exciting experiences, and this is a slogan that really shows that we are not going to stop doing it.”

Even so, Lempel also details that Sony will make more specific campaigns in each region, although always as a complement to “larger campaigns and advertisements.” Meanwhile, we continue with the unknown of the price that both consoles will have in all their models. Everyone knows that PS5 will have two, specifically, whose difference will be the presence of the disc reader. The company has not even confirmed that there will be a price difference, although it is to be expected that it will eventually be the case.



