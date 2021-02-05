PS5: Sony admits manufacturing issues

The console is sold out worldwide and the supply difficulties will extend into the second half of 2021. So is the competition.

The supply of PlayStation 5 in the market is much lower than demand, a situation of lack of stock that will continue until approximately the second half of 2021. Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s chief financial officer, acknowledged during the presentation of the Financial results for the last quarter of 2020 that one of the main problems when manufacturing PS5 units is due to the lack of semiconductors.

The market for these chips, which also affects the stock of graphics cards from companies such as AMD (which supplies the CPU and GPU for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and expects a similar flow until mid-year), prevents so many units from being shipped as expected in the companies’ calculations, calculations that are largely due to market demand.

“We have not been able to meet the huge demand from consumers”

“It is not difficult to increase the production of PS5 at a time of lack of semiconductors and other components,” Totoki assumes before the group of shareholders. “We have not been able to meet the huge demand from consumers, but we continue to do our best to distribute as many units as possible to customers who expect a PS5,” he adds.

Available from November 19, 2020, through December 31, 4.5 million units of PS5 have been distributed worldwide; while from January to March 31, another 3 million more are expected to be dispatched throughout the planet. The goal for fiscal year 2021-202 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) is to be able to manufacture enough consoles to place another 14.8 million more units.

Sony recognized long ago that the demand for the PS5 is “unprecedented”, so the prospect of success is high as long as there is stock.

However, both chain stores and other manufacturers in the semiconductor market have had distribution problems for months and will continue without a normal flow until further notice. Not only the problems arising from the pandemic, but the high demand from different customers for their consumer electronics products prevent each company from having the units requested.

