PS5 sold more than 4.5 million units; PS4 hits 115 million!

Sony released today (03) its financial results for the last quarter of 2020, covering the period between October 1st and December 31st. Thus, she revealed that no less than 4.5 million PS5s were shipped to retailers across the planet!

Considering that the stock of the console is depleted in practically all stores, it is assumed that the total sales of the console are also close to that number. In the same period of time, the old war PS4 also managed to ship 1.4 million consoles to retailers. With that, the total of the PS4 already reaches 115 million!

Sales of software and services exceeded expectations, which made the company’s sales grow 40% over last year, and profits reached a record high of 251.1 billion yen.

We also found that the PlayStation Plus subscription service has 47.4 million members, and that the PlayStation Network has 114 million active users. What did you think of these numbers revealed by Sony? Have you purchased your PlayStation 5? Comment below!