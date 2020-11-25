PS5 sold more than 2.1 million in two days

The PlayStation 5 is perhaps the most anticipated technology launch of 2020, and its sales only reaffirm this position.

Sony launched its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, with a staggered release earlier this month.

The console first launched in North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea on November 12, followed by Europe and the rest of the world a week later, on November 19.

As we have reported in Somagnews, the high demand for the PS5 has had thousands of players unable to get the new console, which makes us wonder, how many units of PS5 have been sold worldwide?

According to estimates of some specialized media, to the date this article was written the PlayStation 5 sold between 2.1 million and 2.5 million units worldwide when its first two days of launch are combined.

The PS5 in numbers

The $ 499 PS5 turned out to be much more popular than the $ 399 PS5 Digital Edition, with more than 75 percent of total estimated sales.

On November 12, the PS5 sold between 1.3 million and 1.6 million units in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Breaking November 12 sales lower, the PS5 in the US sold between 1.0 million and 1.2 million units. In Canada, sales were between 95,000 and 110,000 units, while in Mexico they were between 65,000 and 75,000 units.

In Oceania (Australia and New Zealand together), the PS5 sold between 45,000 and 60,000 units. In Japan, the PS5 sold between 115,000 and 120,000 units.

On November 19, the PS5 sold between 800,000 and 900,000 units in Europe and the rest of the world. The majority of sales for the November 19 launch were made in Europe, with between 660,000 and 800,000 units sold.

Further breaking launch day sales in Europe, the PS5 sold in the UK for between 230,000 and 280,000 units. In France, sales were between 105,000 and 125,000 units, while in Germany they were between 115,000 and 140,000 units.



