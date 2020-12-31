PS5 sold 3.4 million units in the first month

If on the one hand it is still difficult, or even impossible, to buy a PS5, on the other hand the production of it has broken records within Sony. The company’s new console sold 3.4 million units in its first four weeks of life, according to a Digitimes portal report citing “industry sources”.

The vehicle’s sources say Sony increased production with the help of suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – a Taiwanese multinational that produces semiconductors – and AMD, which produces the PS5’s 7 nm CPU. Sony’s expectation for 2021 is that the console’s production will increase even further and reach between 16.8 and 18 million units sold.

Dr. Toto, CEO of Kantan (game consulting firm in Japan), warns that interpretations of the Digitimes report are cautious and said “they are not Bloomberg, if you know what I mean”.

Very limited stocks

The PS5 has been sold out since launch and has set sales records in both the UK and the USA. In the West, large retail stores replenish limited inventory at random occasionally, but sell almost immediately. In Japan, retail partners have regularly advertised raffles to sell extremely limited additional inventory.



