PS5 Sold 1.6 Times More Than Xbox Series X/S In 2021

The PlayStation 5 started the ninth generation console race with a little head start, having sold 1.6 times as many video games as the Xbox Series X/S. The data was obtained through a recent survey by research and intelligence company Ampere Analysis.

Sony reported that 17.3 million units were shipped to retailers, which helped generate the highest-ever revenue of any quarter for the PlayStation division, totaling more than $7.15 billion. The numbers could be even higher if it weren’t for the chip crisis, which has affected the availability of video games on shelves around the world.

The competition taking advantage

Who benefited from this lack of consoles were Sony’s competitors. In November 2021, Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month in the United States, with more than 1 million units sold. In early February of this year, it became the best-selling video game in the history of the Japanese company.Microsoft has also suffered from the chip crisis, which has reduced the commercial performance of the Xbox Series X. On the other hand, the Xbox Series S was a complete success during Black Friday 2021, with more units sold than the aforementioned PS5. and Nintendo Switch.

The generation is still in its infancy, but it is already possible to see that it will be a fierce competition between the three companies vying for the market. Which of these consoles are you interested in purchasing?