PS5 showcase: new event for September 16; launch games

PlayStation will hold a new event dedicated to PS5 on September 16 at 22:00 CEST. We will see their launch games and beyond.

Sony will hold a new event focused on PS5 on September 16 at 22:00 CEST. The Japanese company will dedicate around 40 minutes to the games that we will see at launch and beyond in the next generation of PlayStation consoles.

The broadcast will feature new glimpses of the latest titles from PlayStation Studios and those “top-level” partner companies in development. This has been confirmed through the social network Twitter.

3 months separate us from the official presentation of PS5 in society. An event that was marked by the final design of the console, its peripherals, the digital model that will accompany the traditional one and several of the projects that PlayStation Studios has in its catalog, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Demon’s Souls Remake, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, among others. Not forgetting, of course, the thirds who did the same in the same framework, where names such as Resident Evil 8 Village, Hitman 3 and the Bethesda production duo: Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo stood out.



