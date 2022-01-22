PS5 Should Surpass Xbox Series In Sales In Up To 2 Years, Says Analyst

PS5: The dispute between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series promises to be fierce over the next few years. According to Piers Harding-Rolls, director of research at Ampere, Sony is expected to take the lead in this contest in a year or two.

For the analyst, projections are that 18 million PlayStation 5 units will be sold throughout this year, and 9 million units for Microsoft’s video games.

“It looks like the availability of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series is set to increase progressively throughout the year, and our expectations are that Sony will surpass Microsoft in sales in a year or two,” commented Harding-Rolls.

Nintendo’s Monopoly

Even talking about the Sony and Microsoft consoles, the analyst still believes that the Switch will be the console that will lead console sales this year with a total of 21 million units sold – much of this due to the Switch OLED.

