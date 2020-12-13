PS5: See the hours you spend on your games

The PS5 now features a system that shows your progress in a particular game. It shows the statistics of trophy achievements and the amount of hours consumed by a given game, ideal for those who want to see how many hours they spent on a game.

The procedure is simple and Voxel teaches you how to access these game statistics. However, it is worth mentioning that, even if your PSN account is from PS3, the option only shows PS4 and current generation games. Check out:

1 – In the Main Menu, access your profile settings (where your PSN account avatar is);

2 – Then, go to the option: Profile;

3 – Now, access the Games tab. There you will see a list of your games with trophy statistics, percentage of achievements and hours of play.

It is also possible to access the statistics of your PSN friends. To do this, simply access the Friends tab, choose your profile, and go to the Games tab, doing the same procedure above. However, some users may hide these statistics so that they are not displayed.

And you, which game consumed the most time?



