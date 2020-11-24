PS5 running on a GBA? Youtuber shows that this possible

Testing of the most varied types with the new generation has been appearing on the network in recent weeks. However, perhaps none of them were so different when done by youtuber The Retro Future, who connected a PlayStation 5 to the Game Boy Advance Micro.

According to information released, this feat was achieved using a special cartridge made by May Flash, which costs 100 pounds sterling (at the current rate and without fees or taxes, about R $ 720) and improves AV connections. With that, he just had to connect another adapter to transform the PlayStation 5 HD connection into a signal captured by May Flash, as you can see below:

What did you think of the result? Share your opinion with us in the space below for comments.



